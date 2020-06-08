Lee Joo Young Shares Thoughts On Training With Real Baseball Players For New Film “Baseball Lady”

Lee Joo Young shared how she ready for her function within the upcoming movie “Baseball Lady”!

“Baseball Lady” will observe the lifetime of Joo Soo In, who goals of changing into knowledgeable baseball participant. Though she has earned the title of “genius baseball lady” due to the excessive velocity at which she will throw, she faces hurdles in attaining her goals merely due to her gender.

At a press screening for the movie, held on June eight in Yongsan District in Seoul, Lee Joo Young spoke about how she skilled with actual baseball gamers to arrange for her function as Joo Soo In. She remarked, “Whereas getting ready for the movie, I skilled with actual baseball gamers for about one month. It wasn’t a really very long time, so it didn’t put together me sufficient to appear to be an actual professional baseball participant.”

Lee Joo Young elaborated on how her coaching helped her perceive her character, saying, “Identical to Joo Soo In, I skilled alongside males who had been getting ready to turn into skilled gamers. Though speaking with the director about my character’s story gave me some hints, I feel the feelings I felt whereas present process actual baseball coaching had been much like the feelings that Joo Soo In would really feel. All of this stuff gave me steerage to raised perform my function.”

The actress humbly added, “After watching the movie, I’m undecided how reasonable my pitching type or different coaching will appear. I skilled as arduous as I might throughout the time allowed in order to not trigger hassle for the folks I skilled with who had been really attempting to turn into skilled gamers.”

“Baseball Lady” is ready to be launched on June 18.

Supply (1)