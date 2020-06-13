Lee Joo Young Shares Why Her Parents Were So Happy About Her “Working Man” Appearance

Lee Joo Young not too long ago spoke about her look on “Working Man” and her mother and father’ reactions!

On June 12, Lee Joo Young participated in an interview with DongA Ilbo for her upcoming movie “Baseball Woman.” As she jumped proper into this movie after her newest drama “Itaewon Class,” Lee Joo Young shared that she hasn’t relaxation as soon as for the previous few years. She defined, “Though I began appearing late, I feel my mother and father are beginning to really feel reassured now that their daughter is getting busier.”

Lee Joo Young continued, “There’s an extended interval of ready in between filming a film and its launch. I feel they’re feeling like that as a result of the result’s lastly right here. I really feel good exhibiting myself as an actress to these closest to me.”

The actress defined that the happiest her mother and father had been was truly when she appeared on SBS’s “Working Man.” “Parents are undoubtedly happiest when their little one seems on TV,” she defined with amusing.

Lee Joo Young continued, “They have been so completely satisfied once I stated I used to be showing on ‘Working Man.’ I feel they have been completely satisfied that their daughter was happening a spread present that many individuals watch. They stated they loved watching it. Fascinatingly sufficient, after my look, I obtained calls from folks I beforehand couldn’t get in contact with who stated, ‘I loved your episode.’”

Lee Joo Young’s movie “Baseball Woman” will probably be launched on June 18. Try the film posters right here!

