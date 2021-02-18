Lee Joo Young Thanks Lee Sung Kyung For Sweet Gift On Set Of New Drama

Lee Sung Kyung has despatched help to Lee Joo Young for her newest drama!

Lee Joo Young is gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming political thriller drama “Instances,” by which she stars as Search engine optimization Jung In, the daughter of South Korean president Search engine optimization Gi Tae (Kim Young Chul)

On February 17, the actress posted pictures of a espresso truck that Lee Sung Kyung despatched on set of the drama.

Lee Joo Young wrote in her caption, “My endlessly love Bok Joo!!!!! Thanks, Sung Kyung unnie.” (“Unnie” is a Korean time period utilized by a feminine to confer with an older feminine buddy or sister.)

Lee Sung Kyung’s candy banner reads, “Our Joo Young, achieve energy. Sung Kyung unnie is right here. When you’re having a tough time, come into my embrace every time. Hurray for Lee Joo Young, and Jung In is the perfect.”

The 2 actresses beforehand performed finest associates within the 2016 rom-com “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.”

Lee Joo Young’s “Instances” is about to premiere on February 20 at 10:30 p.m by way of OCN.

