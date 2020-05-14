Lee Joo Young Transforms Into A High Schooler Fighting For Her Dreams In New Film “Baseball Lady”

Lee Joo Young is making her transformation right into a highschool baseball participant who desires of going skilled in new stills for the upcoming movie “Baseball Lady.”

The actress made her mark earlier this yr when she appeared within the hit JTBC drama “Itaewon Class.” In her follow-up work, she’s going to change into a excessive schooler who’s the pitcher for her faculty’s baseball staff.

“Baseball Lady” will comply with the life and progress of Joo Soo In (Lee Joo Young), who goes in opposition to the percentages with desires of changing into an expert baseball participant. Though Joo Soo In has earned the title of “genius baseball lady” due to the excessive velocity at which she will be able to throw, she faces hurdles in reaching her desires of pursuing an expert profession in baseball merely due to her gender. Her targets look like inconceivable, a lot that even her mother, pals, and coach are suggesting that she finds a unique path, however she refuses to surrender and retains going.

Lee Joo Young is alleged to have undergone coaching for over a month earlier than filming began to be able to create a sensible portrayal of baseball. She acknowledged, “The truth that Joo Soo In performs baseball is such an integral a part of the story. If I don’t painting that properly, we received’t have the ability to get the message of the story throughout.”

“Baseball Lady” is ready to premiere this June.

Supply (1)