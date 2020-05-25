Lee Joo Young’s Upcoming Film “Baseball Lady” Shares New Posters And Release Date

Upcoming movie “Baseball Lady” has confirmed a launch date and shared two new posters of lead actress Lee Joo Younger!

“Baseball Lady” is about to be launched on June 18 and can inform the story of Joo Soo In (Lee Joo Younger), who’s the one feminine participant on her highschool baseball crew and known as “genius baseball woman” due to the excessive pace at which she will throw. The movie will observe her struggles as she faces off towards the percentages in an effort to grow to be an expert baseball participant after graduating.

The 2 new posters which have been launched instantly catch one’s eye as Lee Joo Younger steps as much as the mound as Joo Soo In to throw a baseball. Her eyes are brimming with willpower, reflecting her robust want and honest hopes to grow to be an expert baseball participant.

The tag strains “Throw it, in order that wall will break!” and “On strike thrown in the direction of her desires” replicate how Joo Soo In will attempt to break the glass ceiling and preserve shifting ahead.

“Baseball Lady” was invited to the 24th Busan Worldwide Film Pageant in 2019 after which the 45th Seoul Unbiased Film Pageant, the place Lee Joo Younger received the Unbiased Star Award for her function.

