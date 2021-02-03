Lee Joon And Lee Jin Wook In Talks To Star In tvN’s Upcoming Fantasy-Revenge Drama

Lee Joon and Lee Jin Wook may rework into legendary creatures for his or her subsequent venture!

On February 3, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Lee Joon could be starring in tvN’s “Bulgasal” (literal title) a drama Lee Jin Wook has been contemplating since final 12 months.

Directed by Jang Younger Woo of tvN’s 2016 drama “Entourage,” the collection revolves round two characters. The primary is a lady who has gone by a number of reincarnations over the course of 600 years and remembers all of her previous lives. The second is a person named Dan Hwal who has lived as a bulgasal, a legendary creature that feeds off human blood and is cursed with immorality, for over 600 years. He was a human however is on the verge of dropping the final remnants of humanity after so lengthy a time. The one factor holding him going is the will for revenge towards the girl that turned him into the monster he’s as we speak.

Lee Jin Wook has been supplied the function of Dan Hwal, and a supply from his company BH Leisure beforehand shared that the actor is positively reviewing the provide.

A supply from Lee Joon’s company Prain TPC additionally shared that the actor is positively reviewing a proposal for a function in “Bulgasal.” If Lee Joon joins the solid, he will probably be taking up the character Okay Eul Tae, an insightful and manipulative bulgasal. He has loved immorality for the previous centuries and has gathered immense wealth, which he makes use of to regulate politicians, businessmen, and the media. Along with his decadent magnificence and overwhelming charisma, he has all of the components to be essentially the most highly effective determine in Korea. However due to a run-in with failure up to now, he hides the truth that he’s a bulgasal and lives a subdued life in a small metropolis.

Lee Joon is presently filming for the upcoming film directed by Jung Woo Sung, “The Sea of Silence.” He’s additionally hosts the radio present “Lee Joon’s Younger Avenue” on SBS Energy FM.

Would you wish to see the 2 actors working collectively?

Watch Lee Joon’s efficiency as a struggling actor in “Luck Key” right here!

Watch Now

And Lee Jin Wook in “Return” right here:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)