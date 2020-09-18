Lee Joon Gi And Kim Ji Hoon Face Off In Their Final Confrontation In “Flower Of Evil”

As tvN’s “Flower of Evil” strikes into its closing few episodes, the stakes are getting greater!

Spoilers

In new stills launched by tvN for the September 17 episode, Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi) and Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon) are engaged in a bloody and harmful combat. Do Hyun Soo is livid at Baek Hee Sung for framing him as a serial killer, whereas Baek Hee Sung, though he’s determined for his life, doesn’t present remorse at what he’s executed.

In the meantime, Jung Mi Sook (Han Soo Yeon), who was regarded as one of many victims of the Yeonju serial killer however survived, sits in concern of one thing. Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received) and her police crew within the violent crimes division are additionally anxious, whereas Kim Moo Jin (Search engine marketing Hyun Woo) faces off towards an unknown individual. On the finish of episode 14, Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) collapsed after being stabbed by Baek Hee Sung, which probably affected Kim Moo Jin’s choices.

Episode 15 of “Flower of Evil” will air on September 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

