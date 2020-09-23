Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Are A Happy Couple In Wedding Photos For “Flower Of Evil”

With just one episode left to go, tvN has launched marriage ceremony images of Lee Joon Gi’s and Moon Chae Won’s characters in “Flower of Evil”!

The thriller drama is a few man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives underneath the id of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous. His detective spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) begins to suspect that he could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally compelled to confront a darkish reality they by no means wished to face.

Spoiler

Similar to any couple who’re quickly to be married, Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Won are having their marriage ceremony footage taken. In the stills, the 2 have a look at one another endearingly and seem completely completely satisfied.

Do Hyun Soo heightens the romance when he will get down on one knee and fingers a bouquet of flowers to Cha Ji Won. The couple’s beautiful previous and their obliviousness about what’s to return is making followers emotional.

In the earlier episodes, Do Hyun Soo confronted off towards Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon) in a ultimate battle, and Do Hyun Soo couldn’t imagine it when he noticed Cha Ji Won in entrance of him, pondering she was lifeless. As Do Hyun Soo made his technique to his spouse when she referred to as out to him, Do Hyun Soo fell to the bottom after Baek Hee Sung shot at them.

Viewers are trying ahead to see what is going to grow to be of Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Won and the way their issues will lastly be resolved within the finale.

The “Flower of Evil” finale airs on September 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch “Flower of Evil” beneath!

