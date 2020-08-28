Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Are Driven Further Apart In “Flower Of Evil”

The pursue for the reality will drive a wedge between Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won in “Flower of Evil”!

The suspenseful thriller stars Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous as Do Hyun Soo and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (performed by Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally compelled to confront a darkish reality they by no means needed to face.

In the earlier episode, Cha Ji Won couldn’t stand her husband Do Hyun Soo’s lies anymore and finally blew up. She vowed to finish ties with him, and he was shocked by her outburst as a result of he didn’t notice she knew the reality about him. Their edgy relationship will proceed within the subsequent episode of “Flower of Evil.”

On August 27, the drama launched new stills of Cha Ji Won, Do Hyun Soo, Kim Moo Jin (Search engine optimization Hyun Woo), and Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin).

In the photographs, Do Hyun Soo is wearing black, and he’s additionally carrying glasses. His outfit offers a touch that he has begun one other covert mission. However, Cha Ji Won accepts a name on the police station, and her fellow detectives stare upon her with a mix of concern and apprehension.

In different stills, Kim Moo Jin and Do Hae Soo proceed to group up with Do Hyun Soo to seek out out the true killer. Do Hyun Soo calls somebody, and Kim Moo Jin eyes him with curiosity whereas Do Hae Soo watches him with a anxious expression.

The following episode of “Flower of Evil” will air on August 27 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

