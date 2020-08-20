Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Are On A Tense Search In “Flower Of Evil”

“Flower of Evil” has shared intriguing new stills for the present’s subsequent episode!

The tvN drama is a suspenseful thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse, Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). When detective Cha Ji Won begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish fact they by no means wished to face.

In the brand new stills, Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won are first heading collectively to a mysterious place that seems to indicate no traces of different folks. Along with her flashlight in hand, Cha Ji Won’s expression makes it clear that she’s decided to trace down even the tiniest of clues. In the meantime, Baek Hee Sung seems to be uneasy.

After they get inside and look across the location, there’s a chilling environment across the pair. The images are giving followers goosebumps due to the creepy aura of the place, however they’ve additionally made everybody interested in what Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won are searching for collectively so intently.

There’s a strained pressure between the couple as they faux every little thing is okay whereas actually hiding the reality, with Cha Ji Won realizing Baek Hee Sung’s identification and Baek Hee Sung hoping she’s utterly unaware. Cha Ji Won had as soon as checked out Baek Hee Sung with solely love in her eyes, however she now fixes him with a penetrating stare as if she’s making an attempt to see inside to glimpse his actual self.

On prime of questions on what this place is and why the couple is there, followers are additionally curious to search out out if Baek Hee Sung will have the ability to sustain his act together with her whereas they’re there and if she’ll have the ability proceed pretending she doesn’t know the reality about her husband.

Viewers all over the world can be testing the episode to see what occurs subsequent of their relationship after Pandora’s field opened and put every little thing unsure.

Episode 7 of “Flower of Evil” airs on August 19 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

