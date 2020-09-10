Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Confront Distressing Reality In “Flower Of Evil”

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won must come to phrases with the reality within the upcoming episode of “Flower of Evil”!

The thriller drama is a few man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives beneath the identification of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous. His detective spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) begins to suspect that he could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally compelled to confront a darkish reality they by no means needed to face.

“Flower of Evil” has been garnering consideration with unpredictable developments in every episode. In episode 13, Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Won must face one another as a suspect and detective, respectively.

The brand new stills present Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Won in his studio. The environment is heavy, and Cha Ji Won is saddened by what she has to do subsequent. Do Hyun Soo, who desires to make this simple for his spouse, doesn’t present any feelings as he holds out his wrists in order that she may simply put him in handcuffs.

Beforehand on “Flower of Evil,” Choi Jae Sub (Choi Younger Joon) was about to arrest Do Hyun Soo as a suspect within the Gagyeong village head homicide case, however he determined to offer Do Hyun Soo an opportunity to show his innocence. Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Won then labored collectively to lure Baek Man Woo (Son Jong Hak), who tried to kill him.

Episode 13 of “Flower of Evil” will air on September 10 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

