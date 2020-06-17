Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Depict A Tense Confrontation In New Poster For “Flower Of Evil”

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s upcoming tvN drama “Flower of Evil” has unveiled a particular poster!

The drama will inform the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to develop suspicious of him, and so they discover themselves standing in entrance of a fact they don’t want to face.

On June 17, tvN launched a poster that hints on the difficult story between the drama’s two leads. In the poster, Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won are handcuffed to one another. Cha Ji Won sharply stares down at Baek Hee Sung with the eyes of a detective, whereas Baek Hee Sung faces her with a relaxed, unreadable expression. The textual content on the prime reads, “The merciless fact that shakes the proper belief.” There’s a combination of stress, suspicion, and previous affection within the air, and viewers are excited to seek out out what sort of fact will probably be revealed within the drama.

The manufacturing group of “Flower of Evil” shared, “Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won are intertwined with advanced feelings that can not be described in phrases. In order to precise the connection extra delicately, each Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won mentioned the idea extra fastidiously and monitored their performing totally as they passionately immersed into their roles. The forged and crew are working laborious to supply the very best outcomes. Please sit up for the primary episode.”

“Flower of Evil” will premiere on July 22 and be out there on Viki. Watch the newest teaser right here!

