Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Face A Dreaded Possibility In “Flower Of Evil”

“Flower of Evil” offers a take a look at suspenseful scenes within the subsequent episode because the destiny of Do Hyun Soo hangs within the stability!

The thriller drama is a few man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives underneath the identification of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous. His detective spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won) begins to suspect that he could also be a serial killer, and the couple is in the end pressured to confront a darkish fact they by no means needed to face.

The final episode ended on a suspenseful be aware with Choi Jae Sub (Choi Younger Joon) arriving to arrest Do Hyun Soo as the important thing suspect within the case of the Gagyeong village head homicide. In the primary set of latest stills, Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Won are sitting reverse Choi Jae Sub at a desk and there’s a rigidity within the air like they’re within the calm earlier than a storm.

Do Hyun Soo appears unwavering, as if he’d anticipated this since he determined prior to now to cowl for the homicide dedicated by his sister Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin). Nevertheless, Cha Ji Won is anxious as she’s needed to defend and shield him. In the meantime, Choi Jae Sub is tough to learn, though he appears calm as he regards the couple after asserting that he’ll be arresting Do Hyun Soo.

The three characters’ relationship has immediately modified from simply being two pleasant colleagues and her partner to now being a detective, a suspect, and the suspect’s spouse who’s additionally a detective. It looks like Choi Jae Sub might put Do Hyun Soo in handcuffs at any second, and viewers are curious to see if it actually does play out like everybody expects.

On high of that, on the finish of the final episode it was revealed that the actual Baek Hee Sung (Kim Ji Hoon) was an confederate within the Yeonju serial killings. Viewers are ready to learn the way Do Hyun Soo will react when he learns that the confederate he’s been even risking his life to seek out has been near him, and whether or not he’ll determine this out earlier than he’s arrested.

In a second set of stills, Do Hyun Soo’s sister Do Hae Soo appears resolute in her resolution as she arrives on the station the place Cha Ji Won works, and Cha Ji Won seems uneasy and shocked over her arrival.

In the final episode, Do Hae Soo remembered a clue about the actual Baek Hee Sung, setting off a brand new growth and giving her the potential to erase the label of “confederate” that’s adopted her youthful brother Do Hyun Soo for thus a few years.

In addition, Do Hae Soo needed to free Do Hyun Soo of the false cost associated to the Gagyeong village head homicide. She sympathized along with her brother and needed to instantly go inform Cha Ji Won the reality, however Do Hyun Soo stopped her. Nevertheless, she didn’t surrender and referred to as Cha Ji Won to say, ‘I do know who the actual killer is within the ‘Gagyeong village head homicide.’” She promised that after she’d completed what she wanted to do, she would go to the detective and inform her the reality about that day.

Due to this fact, many viewers are questioning if the scene within the new stills options Do Hae Soo going to the police station to inform Cha Ji Won the reality and are curious to see if she’ll be capable of clear Do Hyun Soo’s identify.

The subsequent episode of “Flower of Evil” airs on September 9 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

