The upcoming tvN drama “Flower of Evil” has unveiled new posters of its lead solid!

“Flower of Evil” is a few man named Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), who’s all the time performing an element even in love, and his spouse, Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won), who begins to suspect of him a horrible crime. Different principal characters embody Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin), who has lived alone with a horrible secret, and Kim Moo Jin (Search engine optimization Hyun Woo), a reporter who finds out the reality.

Every poster exhibits the 2 faces of every character. In Lee Joon Gi’s poster, Baek Hee Sung smiles like the perfect father and husband he’s pretending to be, solely to show his chilly gaze to the digital camera. The caption reads, “I want that lady.” In Moon Chae Won’s poster, Cha Ji Won exhibits each the anguish of a spouse and the dedication of a police detective. The caption reads, “Can I belief that man?”

In Jang Hee Jin’s poster, Do Hae Soo seems to be frightened and lonely as she bears the burden of her secret all by herself. The caption reads, “I have to cover it.” In Search engine optimization Hyun Woo’s poster, Kim Moo Jin seems to be each hesitant and ruthless find out the reality. The caption reads, “I have to catch them.”

“Flower of Evil” facilities across the query, “What should you begin to suspect your loving husband of 14 years is a serial killer?” It is scheduled to premiere in July and will likely be obtainable on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser beneath!

Watch Now

