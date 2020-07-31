Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won Talk About Their Steamy Kiss Scene In “Flower Of Evil”

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won shared the behind-the-scenes story about their kiss within the first episode of “Flower of Evil”!

On July 30, a stay chat present was held that includes the “Flower of Evil” stars Lee Joon Gi, Moon Chae Won, Jang Hee Jin, and Search engine optimization Hyun Woo.

There’s been lots of buzz in regards to the deep kiss shared by Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s characters early on within the premiere episode. The celebs play a married couple, with Moon Chae Won appearing as a detective who involves suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer.

On the subject of the kiss, Jang Hee Jin stated, “It was actually deep. I used to be so shocked as a result of it appeared deeper than it was within the script.”

Lee Joon Gi stated, “I feel we have been each considering lots about how we’d perform the kiss scene, because it was early on in filming. We’re a married couple so we couldn’t have a candy and naive kiss.”

Moon Chae Won stated, “It didn’t really feel that deep on set. It seemed that method as a result of once we have been capturing it, we have been filming for a bit after which they did a detailed up that zoomed in on simply our lips.”

Lee Joon Gi added, “I used to be shocked and questioned if it had felt like that on set. I noticed how detailed the director had been.”

Search engine optimization Hyun Woo shared, “Somebody commented to say that actual married {couples} don’t kiss like that,” making the others giggle. Lee Joon Gi responded, “It’s a drama, you understand. Don’t attempt to generalize. There are {couples} which are in love too.”

Throughout the present, Search engine optimization Hyun Woo additionally described Lee Joon Gi as an “vitality booster,” saying that he by no means will get drained. Lee Joon Gi joked, “It’s to the purpose that I may disrupt others.”

Jang Hee Jin stated, “We get fearful that he’ll get drained out. I feel he has an unbelievable quantity of vitality.”

When requested what the key to his vitality is, Lee Joon Gi stated, “I like purple ginseng. I ate it lots after I was doing ‘The Scholar Who Walks the Evening‘ too.”

He added, “To be sincere, I like consideration. If I’m having enjoyable and working round, then they’ll give me one other look. I get lonely after I’m at residence.”

Moon Chae Won replied, “He’s actually like that. It’s like he’s going, ‘Have a look at me.’” Lee Joon Gi shared that he’s happier on set than at residence and stated, “I’m planning to not take breaks from doing initiatives now. Final yr was too… I’ll additionally give possibilities to my followers for them to assist me.”

