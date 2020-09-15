Lee Joon Gi And Moon Chae Won’s Thrill-Packed Romance Begins New Phase In “Flower Of Evil”

The twists and turns of the suspense and romance in “Flower of Evil” proceed to maintain followers on the fringe of their seats!

“Flower of Evil” is an exciting drama a couple of man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives underneath the identification of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous, and his detective spouse Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained). Because the present will get nearer to its finale, tvN shared stills of the main couple that spotlight key moments and put the highlight on their unimaginable chemistry.

Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Gained had a picture-perfect dwelling life with their stunning daughter, nevertheless it all fell aside due to the case of the Yeonju serial killer. Do Hyun Soo had been residing his life because the candy and sort husband Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Gained had seen no cause to doubt him, however when she started to suspect him, every part modified.

She began to quietly observe him with out making her suspicions apparent, and he or she aimed to affirm his true identification by trailing him and placing a GPS tracker in his watch. In the meantime, Do Hyun Soo continued to behave the a part of the right husband in entrance of her, unaware of her doubts. This distinctive and tense state of affairs packed the primary chapter of the drama with thrilling suspense.

Regardless of her suspicions, when Do Hyun Soo’s life was in peril after being kidnapped, Cha Ji Gained didn’t hesitate to dive into the water to avoid wasting him, as her love for him was better than her feeling of betrayal over being fooled. The suspense saved up as Cha Ji Gained continued to query the true identification of her husband and Do Hyun Soo did no matter it took to proceed to stay as Baek Hee Sung.

Do Hyun Soo was decided to search out the actual confederate within the Yeonju serial killer case and set himself up as bait. Whereas he managed to keep away from an in depth name with dying as soon as once more, he ended up in peril of being arrested. Nonetheless, Cha Ji Gained created a possibility for him to flee. This made him understand how a lot he loves her and the way a lot she loves him. Do Hyun Soo’s frozen coronary heart started to thaw as he cried, and the heartbreaking emotions between them introduced viewers to tears too.

After realizing their true emotions for one another, they confronted one other disaster when the actual Baek Hee Sung (performed by Kim Ji Hoon) set Do Hyun Soo as much as take the blame for the homicide of a housekeeper. Cha Ji Gained fell for his proof and this time, she supposed to arrest Do Hyun Soo herself. Do Hyun Soo mentioned to her, “If even you don’t consider me, then who on the planet would?” and shocked viewers by putting a knife to her throat.

Followers have fallen in love with this suspenseful drama that follows the pair’s transformation from a contented married couple to a detective and homicide suspect. With Do Hyun Soo now unable to even belief the individual he loves and Cha Ji Gained having to arrest him herself, viewers are heartbroken by this newest improvement of their story however eagerly ready to search out out what occurs.

With Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s characters being put to the check as soon as once more, their story continues in episode 14 which can air on September 16 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

