Lee Joon Gi Earns Praise For His Chilling Acting In “Flower Of Evil”

Lee Joon Gi is blowing viewers away together with his appearing in tvN’s “Flower of Evil”!

“Flower of Evil” is a suspenseful new thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse, Cha Ji Received (performed by Moon Chae Received). When detective Cha Ji Received begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, the couple is in the end compelled to confront a darkish fact they by no means needed to face.

Simply three weeks into the drama’s run, viewers and critics alike are already heaping reward on star Lee Joon Gi for his masterful portrayal of the calculating Baek Hee Sung. As a result of the character suffers from delinquent character dysfunction and is unable to really feel feelings the way in which different people do, there are a number of scenes during which he purposely makes an attempt to faux feelings that he’s incapable of feeling—and Lee Joon Gi pulls them off with ease. Viewers have applauded him for convincingly depicting Baek Hee Sung’s many layers together with his delicate appearing, even noting the spectacular method he controls his facial muscle tissues to carry the advanced character to life.

Lee Joon Gi has additionally been giving viewers goosebumps together with his potential to go from heat, loving husband to chilly, ruthless felony within the blink of a watch. Early on within the drama, viewers study that Baek Hee Sung is definitely a person named Do Hyun Soo who has adopted a false id, and the actor nimbly switches backwards and forwards between the character’s two personas.

In newly launched behind-the-scenes pictures from the filming of the drama, it’s simple to inform which is which simply from the look in Lee Joon Gi’s eyes.

“Flower of Evil” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:50 p.m. KST.

