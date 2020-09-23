Lee Joon Gi Looks Uneasy But Determined As He Sits In The Courtroom In “Flower Of Evil”

tvN shared a glimpse of the ultimate episode of “Flower of Evil”!

The thriller drama is a few man named Do Hyun Soo (Lee Joon Gi), who lives underneath the identification of Baek Hee Sung to cover his previous. His detective spouse Cha Ji Received (Moon Chae Received) begins to suspect that he could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish fact they by no means needed to face.

In the brand new stills, Do Hyun Soo is sitting within the witness stand. His expression is stiff with nervousness, however he appears decided to disclose the reality. Do Hyun Soo was initially a suspect within the homicide of a village foreman 18 years in the past, and he was accused of being an confederate in his father’s serial homicide case. So viewers are questioning why he’s sitting within the witness stand as a substitute of the defendant’s seat.

One of many key factors on this scene is the existence of a jury, which signifies that extraordinary individuals are collaborating on this trial to deem somebody as responsible or harmless. Cha Ji Received and Kim Moo Jin (Search engine optimisation Hyun Woo) are additionally watching the continuing with apprehensive eyes, and Cha Ji Received particularly can’t take her eyes off of Do Hyun Soo.

The manufacturing workforce of “Flower of Evil” shared, “All of the puzzle items might be put collectively on this episode. Do Hyun Soo, Cha Ji Received, Kim Moo Jin, and Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) will every must make new decisions, so please watch how their tales unfold and the feelings they specific.”

The remaining episode will air on September 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

