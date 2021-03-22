Lee Joon Gi Renews Contract With Namoo Actors

Lee Joon Gi will proceed to work with Namoo Actors!

On March 22, Namoo Actors introduced by means of an official press launch, “We’re very completely happy to have renewed our contract with the reliable actor Lee Joon Gi. Since we’ve got shared a long-term relationship with belief and religion on the basis, we is not going to maintain again in offering full assist for actor Lee Joon Gi’s heated performing ardour.”

Lee Joon Gi signed an unique contract with Namoo Actors in 2014, and since then, he starred within the dramas “Gunman in Joseon,” “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo,” “Resident Evil,” “Lawless Lawyer,” and extra. Final 12 months, he returned to performing in a drama for the primary time in two years with “Flower of Evil,” impressing followers each in Korea and overseas along with his expert performing.

Having labored collectively for seven years, Lee Joon Gi will proceed to advertise in numerous fields with Namoo Actors, elevating anticipation for his upcoming initiatives.

