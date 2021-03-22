General News

Lee Joon Gi Renews Contract With Namoo Actors

March 22, 2021
1 Min Read

Lee Joon Gi will proceed to work with Namoo Actors!

On March 22, Namoo Actors introduced by means of an official press launch, “We’re very completely happy to have renewed our contract with the reliable actor Lee Joon Gi. Since we’ve got shared a long-term relationship with belief and religion on the basis, we is not going to maintain again in offering full assist for actor Lee Joon Gi’s heated performing ardour.”

Lee Joon Gi signed an unique contract with Namoo Actors in 2014, and since then, he starred within the dramas “Gunman in Joseon,” “Scarlet Coronary heart: Goryeo,” “Resident Evil,” “Lawless Lawyer,” and extra. Final 12 months, he returned to performing in a drama for the primary time in two years with “Flower of Evil,” impressing followers each in Korea and overseas along with his expert performing.

Having labored collectively for seven years, Lee Joon Gi will proceed to advertise in numerous fields with Namoo Actors, elevating anticipation for his upcoming initiatives.

When you watch for Lee Joon Gi’s subsequent challenge, catch him in “Flower of Evil” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.