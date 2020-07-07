Lee Joon Gi Reveals What He’s Been Thinking About Most While Filming “Flower Of Evil,” Gives Advice To Younger Actors, And More

In a brand new picture shoot and interview with The Star journal, Lee Joon Gi talked about his upcoming drama “Flower of Evil.”

First mentioning the picture shoot, which was shot in Macao, Lee Joon Gi stated, “This was such a memorable picture shoot. It’s like I went on trip, and I’m already cherishing the recollections.” The actor then revealed that he hasn’t been doing a lot recently besides filming “Flower of Evil.” He stated, “Normally, after I begin a challenge, I focus solely on filming, so I don’t do a lot else.”

The drama is Lee Joon Gi’s first return to the small display in two years, after “Lawless Lawyer” in 2018. He stated, “Today, I really feel pleasure and satisfaction from doing my work as an actor, attempting out new issues, and having enjoyable on set. I can’t assure outcomes, however I’m not too fearful about that. I need to simply benefit from the course of and deal with it as a form of nourishment.”

Sharing a few of his considerations about his position within the upcoming drama, Lee Joon Gi stated, “What I’ve been occupied with most is how I can greatest relay the strengths of the drama and the movement of my character’s feelings to viewers. Significantly with this drama, I’ve to painting a personality who, inside a loving relationship, feels some tough and unfamiliar feelings after which tries to cover these emotions. I’m doing my greatest to seek out the main points.”

Lee Joon Gi, who has been chosen as a task mannequin by youthful actors, stated, “The satisfaction and sincerity of an actor is one thing that’s created by a neighborhood. I imagine that an actor is an agent of nice vitality, and you’ll have nice affect with that vitality, greater than you suppose.”

Closing, the actor stated that he can’t wait to see his followers once more and thanked them for his or her unwavering love and help.

Lee Joon Gi’s full pictorial and interview could be seen in The Star’s July challenge.

