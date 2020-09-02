Lee Joon Gi, Seo Hyun Woo, And Jang Hee Jin Face Unexpected Trouble In “Flower Of Evil”

The suspense is rising in tvN’s “Flower of Evil”!

The drama stars Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous as Do Hyun Soo and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Gained (Moon Chae Gained). As a detective, Cha Ji Gained begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish reality they by no means needed to face.

Spoiler

In the upcoming episode, Do Hae Soo (Jang Hee Jin) will go to Kim Moo Jin (Seo Hyun Woo) in efforts to assist discover the true offender behind the serial killing circumstances after Do Hyun Soo is accused of being an confederate. In the newly launched stills, Kim Moo Jin’s face seems overwhelmed up and bruised. Do Hae Soo appears to be like at him with a gaze stuffed with concern and concern, hinting that one thing severe has occurred.

Beforehand, Do Hyun Soo deliberate a cope with Yum Sang Chul (Kim Ki Moo) of the human trafficking gang to seek out the true id of the confederate. He agreed to change 100 million received (roughly $84,340) for the kidnapping sufferer in addition to the confederate’s image and title. Nevertheless, Do Hyun Soo had arrange a plan to behave as bait and to spherical up the horrible gang by sharing the data of the change with the detectives together with Cha Ji Gained. Moreover, Do Hyun Soo requested Kim Moo Jin for assist simply in case, however nobody could possibly be sure whether or not the damaging plan would succeed.

With the best way Kim Moo Jin seems, it’s tough to be optimistic that the plan has utterly succeeded. Moreover, stress continues to circulation between Kim Moo Jin and Do Hae Soo, who appears to be in nice shock regardless of her resolve to face any hazard for the sake of her youthful brother. Viewers are curious to find how Kim Moo Jin has gotten injured and for what cause Do Hae Soo has chosen to go to him.

Extra stills additionally reveal Do Hyun Soo captured and bleeding. He maintains a fierce gaze even whereas kneeling in entrance of Yum Sang Chul, who linked the victims to the true offender and confederate prior to now serial killings.

With Do Hyun Soo’s hand tightly tied up and Yum Sang Chul’s sly smile, the stills trace {that a} harmful state of affairs may unfold within the upcoming episode, elevating curiosity as as to if Do Hyun Soo will capable of hold his promise and return safely dwelling based on Cha Ji Gained’s needs.

The manufacturing group shared that the incident will act as a catalysis that causes Do Hyun Soo’s feelings to blow up in a approach viewers have but to see. They added, “Please hold a watch out for what determination Do Hyun Soo and Cha Ji Gained will make as they stand in entrance of a reality that would break their lives.”

The subsequent episode of “Flower of Evil” airs on September 2 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

