Lee Joon Gi Shares Details About His New Character In Upcoming tvN Drama “Flower Of Evil”

Lee Joon Gi talked concerning the psychology and appearing factors of his function in tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil.”

“Flower of Evil” stars Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Received as married couple Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Received. As Baek Hee Sung tries to cover his previous, detective Cha Ji Received begins to develop suspicious of her husband and begins trying to find the reality.

About his mysterious character Baek Hee Sung, the actor shared, “Baek Hee Sung is a task mannequin of what an excellent husband and good father is like. His chaotic previous was dry of feelings, so he doesn’t wish to lose what he has now.”

Lee Joon Gi added, “That’s why he tries to guard himself and his household in any manner. His present life is so treasured to him as a result of he has been lacking a lot.”

Lee Joon Gi additionally talked about what factors he tried to emphasise whereas appearing as Baek Hee Sung. He defined, “I assumed that he was an individual who lived with pressure in each second, so I attempted to replicate that. And I’m making an attempt to specific his two extraordinarily totally different personalities. I’m working exhausting to be sure that the refined and funky factors hidden behind the nice and cozy look of Baek Hee Sung, an excellent husband and good father, are properly communicated.”

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” might be obtainable on Viki as soon as it premieres on July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

Watch a teaser beneath!

