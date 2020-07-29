Lee Joon Gi Shows His Frightening True Colors While Moon Chae Won Is Away In “Flower Of Evil”

“Flower of Evil” is getting drama followers much more excited for tonight’s premiere with new stills!

The tvN drama is a suspenseful new thriller starring Lee Joon Gi as Baek Hee Sung, a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (performed by Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to suspect that her husband could also be a serial killer, and the couple is finally pressured to confront a darkish fact they by no means wished to face.

A set of photographs from the upcoming premiere exhibits a household gathering that doesn’t go as one may anticipate. Baek Hee Sung is named an affectionate husband with all the pieces he might hope for on the planet, and his household, together with his dad and mom (performed by Son Jong Hak and Nam Gi Ae), will get collectively to rejoice his birthday. Nonetheless, his dad and mom look sad to be greeting his spouse Cha Ji Won.

When Cha Ji Won leaves the desk for a second, Baek Hee Sung’s demeanor modifications, and he shoots a chilly stare as he holds his sleeping daughter Baek Eun Ha (performed by Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon) in his arms. He’d at all times proven a heat smile in entrance of his spouse and daughter, however now he appears to be like impassive. On prime of that, his dad and mom appear unsurprised by this sudden change of their son, as if they’re used to it.

The “Flower of Evil” manufacturing crew mentioned, “This can be a scene that clearly exhibits the 2 excessive sides of Baek Hee Sung. It offers you the chance to see simply how highly effective Lee Joon Gi’s appearing is from the very begin.” They added, “We hope you’ll tune in to the premiere on July 29 to see what secret hides between Baek Hee Sung and Cha Ji Won, who appear to be such a cheerful couple.”

Behind-the-scenes photographs of Moon Chae Won and Lee Joon Gi on set have additionally been shared, exhibiting their dedication as they remodel into their roles.

Moon Chae Won’s character Cha Ji Won is described as a really expert detective who makes a speciality of violent crime, whereas on the similar time she’s naively fully in love together with her husband. Moon Chae Won will probably be conveying a large spectrum of feelings as her each charismatic and harmless character has her beliefs shaken up by doubts concerning the husband she loves a lot.

Images of Lee Joon Gi give a glimpse of his transformation into the chilling and mysterious Baek Hee Sung. Additionally they present him smiling behind-the-scenes with Jung Search engine optimisation Yeon, the younger actress enjoying his daughter, and he reveals a few of that trademark upbeat vitality that Lee Joon Gi is well-known for. A few of the photos are from the drama’s teaser and poster filming, in addition to press conferences.

“Flower of Evil” premieres on July 29 at 10:50 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable on Viki.

Watch a spotlight reel for the present under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)