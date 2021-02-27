Lee Joon Gi Talks About His Spring Bucket Checklist, His Goal As An Actor, And More

Actor Lee Joon Gi just lately shot a pictorial for the March problem of the journal The Star.

The picture shoot befell on Jeju Island, the place Lee Joon Gi posed in entrance of a contemporary resort and impressed the workers along with his horseback using abilities regardless of it being 4 or 5 years since he had final ridden a horse.

Within the interview, he stated, “It’s my first time on Jeju Island in about 10 years, so it appears like I’m seeing it anew. I feel it’s change into extra mystical and exquisite. It appears like I used to be capable of work and relaxation on the identical time.”

Lee Joon Gi had acquired crucial approval for his function in the 2020 drama “Flower of Evil.” He stated, “I’m grateful for having acquired a lot love and extreme reward. The drama left an enormous impression on me as a result of it felt like the primary time shortly that I’d carried out an in-depth and heavier venture that also had a heat humane facet. I’m fastidiously wanting over good scripts and fascinated about what to do subsequent. I don’t know what venture I will likely be returning with, however I hope that I will give individuals pleasure, consolation, and hope by story with message. Please wait a bit longer.”

Requested if he had a spring bucket record, he stated, “Earlier than COVID-19, I had little curiosity in touring. I apprehensive that going touring alone would make me lonelier. The instances once I’d go overseas to fulfill followers had been the happiest journeys for me. However now that issues like journey have change into unattainable, I’ve began to overlook individuals and to really feel the will to freely roam the world. If the scenario improves, then I’d prefer to go on a visit by myself.”

Lee Joon Gi additionally shared how he talks himself by his private difficulties. “I feel laborious about all of the issues that opened my potential and helped me get to the place I’m,” he stated. “I keep in mind the values that I maintain pricey. I remind myself that I must worth myself.”

He concluded, “I feel that we’re all struggling by a extremely tough time. One of the crucial tough issues for me isn’t having the ability to meet followers. This 12 months, I wish to give them better happiness by venture. I hope that we are able to meet as soon as once more and rejoice. I sincerely thanks for at all times sending me your love and assist.”

