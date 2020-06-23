Lee Joon Gi Talks About His Upcoming Drama “Flower Of Evil” And Chemistry With Co-Star Moon Chae Won

Lee Joon Gi participated in a brand new pictorial for GQ Korea!

In his pictorial, Lee Joon Gi poses with varied props and makes use of detailed expressions. His relaxed and cozy actions in entrance of the straightforward backgrounds convey the picture shoot’s pure idea.

In the course of the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Lee Joon Gi talked about his long-awaited return with tvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Flower of Evil.” The drama will inform the story of Baek Hee Sung (Lee Joon Gi), a person who hides his previous and pretends to like his spouse Cha Ji Won (Moon Chae Won). As a detective, Cha Ji Won begins to develop suspicious of him, they usually discover themselves standing in entrance of a fact they don’t want to face.

On the upcoming drama, Lee Joon Gi shared, “It felt like a problem I might have needed to inevitably confront someday within the means of constructing my profession.” Lee Joon Gi elaborated on his function, “I’m placing in effort to attach the refined pressure that arises from making an attempt to idiot a beloved one with the traits of a thriller.”

Lee Joon Gi additionally talked about his chemistry with co-star Moon Chae Won. He shared, “Actress Moon Chae Won is quiet and severe, so she’s the exact opposite of me. Due to that, it was an enormous assist in developing my character.”

Lee Joon Gi’s pictorial and interview can be obtainable within the July situation of GQ Korea.

“Flower of Evil” will premiere on July 22 at 10:50 p.m. KST and can be obtainable on Viki. Within the meantime, watch a teaser for the drama right here!

