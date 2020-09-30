Lee Joon Gi Talks About Reuniting With Moon Chae Won In “Flower Of Evil,” The Most Memorable Scene For Him, And More

Lee Joon Gi sat down to speak about why he admires Moon Chae Won, the key behind his scenes in “Flower of Evil,” and extra in a current interview!

Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won’s hit tvN drama “Flower of Evil” not too long ago closed with a profitable finale on September 23. The drama is a couple of detective (Moon Chae Won) who begins to suspect her good husband (Lee Joon Gi) of being a serial killer.

In the interview, Lee Joon Gi shared that he had been preserving in contact with “Felony Minds” co-star Moon Chae Won even earlier than becoming a member of “Flower of Evil.” He mentioned, “We met just a few instances earlier than and talked about issues like life and what initiatives we’re fascinated by.”

He went on to elucidate that Moon Chae Won had given him the braveness to tackle “Flower of Evil.” Lee Joon Gi mentioned, “After I was having lots of ideas about deciding to affix ‘Flower of Evil,’ Chae Won mentioned to me that I’d be capable to make my character utterly charming, and I used to be capable of turn out to be extra assured as soon as she instructed me that.”

Lee Joon Gi had nothing however reward for Moon Chae Won. “On the set, actress Moon Chae Won is detailed and really targeted,” he mentioned. “She’s an actress who actually thinks about her function till she will interpret the feelings. That’s why she helps me out and makes really feel extra impressed concerning the emotional points once we work collectively.”

Lee Joon Gi added, “Due to Cha Ji Won, I used to be capable of really feel Do Hyun Soo’s feelings extra strongly.”

He then talked about that Moon Chae Won should’ve been exhausted by the drama after portraying her character and all of Cha Ji Won’s feelings. With fun, Lee Joon Gi mentioned, “She labored arduous, and I should purchase her one thing scrumptious to assist her get better.”

Lee Joon Gi selected a scene from “Flower of Evil” that stood out to him. “The scene I keep in mind probably the most is when Hyun Soo realizes his emotions for the primary time and begins sobbing,” he mentioned. “The director and I agonized over this scene even earlier than we portrayed it. That half was one thing that had us so stumped the extra we considered it that we even talked for near an hour throughout rehearsal.”

He continued, “If we failed to manage the tempo of the story and didn’t persuade the viewers, we’d’ve ruined your complete circulation of feelings that we had created up to now.”

Lee Joon Gi additionally shared his secret to appearing out the crying scene when he’s instructed that Cha Ji Won has died. “As I used to be questioning tips on how to painting Hyun Soo who has misplaced Ji Won, I out of the blue considered a howling beast that licks its lifeless little one,” he mentioned. “I needed to painting Hyun Soo’s sense of loss as every part falls aside in probably the most primitive means of crying, and afterward, Hyun Soo turned a beast that may’t be managed.”

The actor talked about that whereas filming that scene, he couldn’t cease himself from crying. He mentioned, “To be trustworthy, a number of days after filming that scene, I had no selection however to movie with my eyes swollen.”

After wrapping up “Flower of Evil,” Lee Joon Gi is presently in search of his subsequent challenge.

