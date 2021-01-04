Lee Joon Gi Talks About Selecting His Next Project And More

Lee Joon Gi has graced 2021’s first cowl of Chinese language style journal, “WAVES 漫潮.”

The January problem’s pictorial of Lee Joon Gi highlighted the varied sides of his character. His deep stares and shifts in expression add to the depth of his mystical and stylish persona.

In 2020, Lee Joon Gi returned to the drama scene after a two-year hiatus. He delivered a hair-raising efficiency along with his twin position in “Flower of Evil.” Within the interview, he opened up about his ideas on his subsequent undertaking. He said, “I’m fastidiously going by many attainable choices. I’m considering how I can present a brand new facet of myself in my subsequent piece.”

Lee Joon Gi additionally shared that a very powerful ingredient of being an actor is “folks,” explaining that one of many greatest deserves of being an actor is with the ability to heal others. He added, “That’s after I really feel most rewarded and completed. I’ll work to turn out to be an actor that doesn’t miss even the smallest of issues.”

