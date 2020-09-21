Lee Joon Gi Thanks Fans On Last Day Of Filming “Flower Of Evil”

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” is nearing its finish!

On September 20, Lee Joon Gi shared pictures on his Instagram account to mark his final day on set. He wrote, “I wish to thank my beloved workers and household who stayed by my aspect for the previous seven months with out displaying any indicators of hardship. I’m touched by the shock you secretly ready for my final day of filming. As soon as once more, I’m so grateful that I at all times have good folks by my aspect, and it makes me suppose I did one thing proper. I’ll do my finest to stay as a greater particular person. I additionally wish to thank my followers for supporting me till the ultimate taking pictures. You all make me very completely happy. I’d like to precise my gratitude to the crew, together with the director. Please watch the final episode, which airs subsequent week. I really like you!”

The grand finale of “Flower of Evil” will air on September 23 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

