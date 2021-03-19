Lee Joon Hyuk Sees His Hometown Collapse Into Chaos In New OCN Drama “Darkish Gap”

OCN’s upcoming drama “Darkish Gap” (literal title) has launched new stills of Lee Joon Hyuk in character!

“Darkish Gap” is a “mutant survival” drama about what occurs to a gaggle of survivors when people start to show into mutants after inhaling mysterious darkish smoke from a sinkhole.

Beforehand, the drama launched stills of Kim Okay Bin in character as Lee Hwa Solar, who’s a detective in a Seoul regional police investigation unit however comes all the way down to the city of Mu Ji to trace down her husband’s killer.

Lee Joon Hyuk, then again, performs a local of the city of Mu Ji. His character’s title is Yoo Tae Han and he works as a tow truck driver. He has an easygoing character and likes to joke round, so he has a fame as a little bit of a slacker, however in actuality he has a powerful sense of justice. Though he not wears the uniform of a police officer, he stays proud of the time when he did. He additionally holds his personal within the aggressive world of tow truck enterprise.

When the city of Mu Ji is thrown into chaos due to the sinkhole smoke and the mutant people, he works with Lee Hwa Solar to rescue folks. In the stills, Lee Joon Hyuk appears tense and watchful, displaying the aspect of his character that he usually retains hidden beneath laughs and jokes. Nonetheless, the character’s steadiness between gentle and severe will probably be a significant assist to the group of survivors within the drama.

The manufacturing employees said, “Tae Han’s appeal is that beneath his slacker exterior, he has a powerful sense of justice and compassion. The distinction between these two sides was developed even additional by Lee Joon Hyuk’s detailed work in character evaluation. The synergy between Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Okay Bin as their characters try to rescue the folks round them was off the charts. Please stay up for Yoo Tae Han’s acts of justice.”

“Darkish Gap” is being written and produced by the identical workforce that created “Strangers from Hell,” together with screenwriter Jung Yi Do. It’s being directed by Kim Bong Soo, a movie director. The drama is scheduled to premiere in April.

Supply (1)