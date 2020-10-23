Lee Joon Hyuk Talks About His Character In “Forest Of Secrets and techniques,” Delivering Long Strains, Wanting To Be A Director, And More

Actor Lee Joon Hyuk just lately participated in a pictorial for the journal GQ.

In the accompanying interview, he talked about his character within the “Forest of Secrets and techniques” collection, the lengthy traces that his character required, his previous dream of changing into a director, and extra.

About a doable third season of “Forest of Secrets and techniques,” he mentioned, “I don’t know if we’ll have the ability to try this. A lot of issues must occur to ensure that a 3rd season to be made.”

He continued, “I attempt to change my voice slightly for every function, however Search engine optimisation Dong Jae is one thing just like the proverb ’empty vessels make the loudest noise.’ There are individuals like that in actual life, proper? They’re loud however they don’t have loads to say. It’s not such as you get extra assured simply since you speak loud. Dong Jae has plenty of ineffective satisfaction, however within the first season he had true confidence. As issues went badly for him within the second half, he misplaced plenty of that confidence within the second season and have become a shallower individual.”

The interviewer introduced up the truth that Lee Joon Hyuk had as soon as mentioned that he had needed to do lengthy traces like his senior actors. In “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2,” his character has a monologue for eight minutes and 30 seconds. “I didn’t need it to be like that,” he mentioned, laughing. “If I say a line like that in my regular voice, it might most likely take me 20 minutes. I spoke actually quick, however it nonetheless took eight minutes and 30 seconds. If I had been to talk it usually, I’d’ve been on that scene till the drama ended. I wager that if drama lecturers assigned that line for homework, I’d get cursed out by the scholars.”

Lee Joon Hyuk added that they’d filmed that scene in a single take. “I succeeded on the primary attempt after which we filmed it once more only for one other angle,” he mentioned. “However the first take was the very best one, as a result of the later takes I misplaced plenty of steam. It’s so lengthy that I needed to begin memorizing it from the second I obtained it, in order that I may say it on the drop of a hat. I’ve good short-term reminiscence however apart from that my reminiscence is horrible. I’m actually dangerous at remembering issues that occurred previously. I don’t notably wish to bear in mind them both. I feel that I’m in a position to bear in mind traces as a result of I’ve erased plenty of long-term reminiscences.”

Later within the interview, the actor was requested about his previous dream of changing into a director. “At the moment, I used to be younger and I needed to do it. I’m nonetheless concerned with it. I like artwork and drawing comics, so I assumed it might be enjoyable to attempt directing. I needed to make style movies, just like the film ‘Seven.’ At the moment, I needed to make a style movie that hadn’t been made usually in Korea. These days, there are plenty of style movies, I feel as a result of these individuals grew up in the identical technology as me. Genres like mysteries or thrillers. ‘Forest of Secrets and techniques’ can also be a style mission.”

Take a look at Lee Joon Hyuk in “365: Repeat the Yr” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)