Lee Joon In Talks To Join Sci-Fi Horror Drama Alongside Gong Yoo And Bae Doona

We could also be seeing Lee Joon’s return to appearing quickly!

On June 15, it was reported that Lee Joon can be showing within the upcoming Netflix authentic sequence “The Sea of Silence” (literal title). A supply from his company Prain TPC said, “It’s true that Lee Joon has obtained a proposal to look within the drama and he’s at the moment trying over it.”

If Lee Joon accepts the position, it is going to be his first drama since 2017’s “Father Is Unusual.” He’s stated to have been provided the position of Tae Seok, a person with a army background who’s clever, soft-spoken, and caring. He will get together with everybody on the crew but when they actually give it some thought, they don’t actually know something about him.

“The Sea of Silence” will probably be a sci-fi horror thriller that’s set sooner or later, the place desertification has left the earth with meals and water shortages. A particular crew is tasked with retrieving mysterious samples from an deserted analysis base on the moon.

The upcoming sequence will probably be primarily based on a brief movie of the identical identify by director Choi Grasp Yong, who was highlighted on the 13th Mise-en-scène Brief Movie Competition in 2014. Choi Grasp Yong is about to direct the sequence, with Jung Woo Sung taking part as a producer. Different actors who’re in talks to affix the sequence embrace Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon Hyuk.

“The Sea of Silence” is about to start filming this August.

