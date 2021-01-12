Lee Jun Young And Song Ha Yoon Face Another Obstacle In Their Relationship In “Please Don’t Date Him”

Will Lee Jun Young and Song Ha Yoon have a contented ending in “Please Don’t Date Him”?

The MBC every1 drama tells the story of Web optimization Ji Sung (Song Ha Yoon), who learns secrets and techniques from her AI fridge about males who needs to be prevented, and Jung Gook Hee (Lee Jun Young), a firefighter who’s thus far faraway from expertise that he feels completely comfy with no smartphone.

Spoilers

Web optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee overcame many obstacles of their relationship, and their love grew stronger than ever. Furthermore, Jung Gook Hee lastly turned liberated from his previous trauma, and it appeared just like the couple was lastly going to get their fortunately ever after. Nonetheless, somebody despatched Jung Gook Hee a secret footage of Web optimization Ji Sung trying via folks’s private data via the AI fridge. In confusion and horror, he turned away from his girlfriend, leaving viewers to ponder about their ending.

On January 12, the drama unveiled new stills of the ultimate episode. The couple meet in the course of the night time in an empty road. Web optimization Ji Sung’s eyes are filled with tears, and Jung Gook Hee seems to be away with an indignant and annoyed expression. The 2 lastly face one another, and Jung Gook Hee seems to be torn between affection and resentment. In the ultimate picture, they embrace one another with tears of sorrow. Will the 2 have the ability to stick collectively till the top?

The drama’s manufacturing crew acknowledged, “The ultimate episode that airs on January 12 will showcase Web optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee’s heartbreaking romance. Song Ha Yoon and Lee Jun Young had been in a position to painting the sorrow extra successfully with their delicate expressions and teamwork. What’s the which means of the tearful embrace between the 2 characters? Will they have the ability to get their glad ending? We hope you sit up for [the final episode].”

The grand finale of “Please Don’t Date Him” will air on January 12 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

