Lee Jun Young And Song Ha Yoon Share An Affectionate Moment In “Please Don’t Date Him”

“Please Don’t Date Him” is nearing its conclusion!

The MBC every1 drama tells the story of Search engine optimization Ji Sung (Song Ha Yoon), who learns secrets and techniques from her AI fridge about males who ought to be prevented, and Jung Gook Hee (Lee Jun Young), a firefighter who’s up to now faraway from know-how that he feels completely comfy and not using a smartphone.

Spoilers

In the newly launched stills, Search engine optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee stand in good clothes at an unidentified location embellished with stunning flowers. Jung Gook Hee’s arm wraps round Search engine optimization Ji Sung’s shoulders as the 2 stare upon one another affectionately. Viewers are additionally drawn to the attractive bouquet of flowers Search engine optimization Ji Sung is holding in her arms.

In episode 9, Search engine optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee have been in peril of breaking apart after beginning their candy romance. As quickly as Jung Gook Hee’s childhood trauma turned resolved in a optimistic path, somebody despatched Jung Gook Hee a video of Search engine optimization Ji Sung trying on the identities of different males in entrance of a fridge. Jung Gook Hee turned his again on Search engine optimization Ji Sung after saying he couldn’t perceive the particular person he loves.

Nonetheless, the preview for episode 10 reveals Search engine optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee probably turning issues again round. The textual content, “heartbreaking romance,” additionally raises viewers’ curiosity for whether or not Search engine optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee will be capable of expertise a contented ending on the drama’s conclusion.

The ultimate episode of “Please Don’t Date Him” airs on January 11 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Meet up with the drama beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)