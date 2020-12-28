Lee Jun Young And Song Ha Yoon’s Relationship Takes A Step Forward In “Please Don’t Date Him”

“Please Don’t Date Him” has shared new stills forward of the subsequent episode!

The MBC every1 drama tells the story of Search engine optimisation Ji Sung (Song Ha Yoon), who learns secrets and techniques from her AI fridge about males who needs to be prevented, and Jung Gook Hee (Lee Jun Young), a firefighter who’s up to now faraway from know-how that he feels completely comfy with out a smartphone.

Spoilers

Viewers acquired a thrill when the earlier episode wrapped up with Jung Gook Hee and Search engine optimisation Ji Sung sharing their first kiss because the final bus of the night time whizzed by. Because the drama strikes into its second half, it stays to be seen how the couple will perform their romance.

New stills present the pair on a date within the park. Though Search engine optimisation Ji Sung turns her lips down in a sulky pout, Jung Gook Hee gazes again at her with a heat expression, hinting on the cute nature of their budding relationship.

The pair additionally develop nearer by means of music, sharing earphones as they hearken to a cassette tape. Regardless that they reside in reverse worlds on the subject of know-how, Jung Gook Hee’s cassette participant brings them collectively. Search engine optimisation Ji Sung appears on with curiosity as he reveals her the old style gadget, and so they sweetly maintain fingers whereas finishing up a dialog.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “The romance between the 2 leads will deepen because the drama dives into its second half. Following their first kiss, the brand new episode will see the beginning of their full-fledged relationship. Please look ahead to their cute romance.”

The following episode of “Please Don’t Date Him” airs on December 29 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

Watch the drama on Viki beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)