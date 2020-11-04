Lee Jun Young And Song Ha Yoon’s Upcoming Rom-Com Unveils Main Poster

MBC’s upcoming drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation) has unveiled its principal poster!

Starring U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, Song Ha Yoon, Apink’s Yoon Bomi, and Gong Min Jung, “Please Don’t Meet Him” is a futuristic rom-com about ladies who use a machine geared up with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities to make selections about who up to now.

Song Ha Yoon will play Search engine optimisation Ji Sung, a programmer on the AI Good Residence Equipment Growth staff who does her greatest in relation to each work and love. Lee Jun Young will star as Jung Kook Hee, a singular firefighter who doesn’t expertise any discomfort from not proudly owning a smartphone. Gong Min Jung will rework into the distinctive café proprietor Tak Ki Hyun, whereas Yoon Bomi will take the position of the cheerful and energetic Moon Ye Seul.

The principle poster exhibits a glimpse of the 4 principal characters. Whereas Jung Kook Hee simply stands within the again with a relaxed expression, the three ladies showcase distinctive poses that mimic the “Three Smart Monkeys” and their precept “see no evil, hear no evil, communicate no evil.” Tak Ki Hyun presses a finger to her lips, Moon Ye Seul cups a hand round her proper ear, and Search engine optimisation Ji Sung peeks by her fingers which are over her left eye.

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is slated to premiere on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST. Take a look at a teaser for the drama right here!

Within the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Good Casting” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)