Lee Jun Young Finally Opens Up About His Trauma To Song Ha Yoon In “Please Don’t Date Him”

has shared new stills forward of the subsequent episode!

The MBC every1 drama tells the story of Web optimization Ji Sung (Song Ha Yoon), who learns secrets and techniques from her AI fridge about males who needs to be prevented, and Jung Gook Hee (Lee Jun Young), a firefighter who’s up to now faraway from expertise that he feels completely comfy with no smartphone.

Beforehand on “Please Don’t Date Him,” Web optimization Ji Sung and Jung Gook Hee formally began courting, however their love life was removed from excellent. She grew uneasy when she realized she didn’t know a lot about her boyfriend, and he wasn’t absolutely completely happy both due to his previous trauma.

Then Jung Gook Hee topped realtime trending searches because of his look within the firefighter calendar. Jung Gook Hee disappeared with out an evidence, inflicting Web optimization Ji Sung to expertise nice misery and nervousness. The following episode will lastly unveil Jung Gook Hee’s secret.

In the brand new stills, Jung Gook Hee and Web optimization Ji Sung reunite and share a severe dialog about his previous. Jung Gook Hee seems to be down in disgrace whereas Web optimization Ji Sung gazes at him with a smooth, involved expression. He’ll lastly speak in confidence to her about his trauma, and viewers are questioning if their love will heal his deep scars.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “Jung Gook Hee’s previous trauma shall be revealed within the ninth episode that may air right this moment (January 5). Viewers will lastly discover out why Jung Gook Hee hates being photographed and dislikes exhibiting his face. They may even notice why he claimed he shouldn’t be completely happy. This revelation can have a major affect on Jung Gook Hee and Web optimization Ji Sung’s relationship. Please stay up for the reality of his previous trauma and their rollercoaster romance.”

The following episode of “Please Don’t Date Him” will air on January 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

