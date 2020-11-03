Lee Jun Young Talks About His “Retro” Character In Upcoming Rom-Com With Song Ha Yoon

Lee Jun Young shared his hopes for his character within the upcoming MBC every1 drama “Please Don’t Meet Him” (literal translation).

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is a futuristic rom-com about ladies who use a tool geared up with synthetic intelligence (AI) capabilities to make selections about who so far.

Lee Jun Young performs the male lead, Jung Gook Hee, who will become involved with Song Ha Yoon’s feminine lead, Web optimization Ji Sung. Not like Web optimization Ji Sung, who works for an AI improvement group, Jung Gook Hee is a contemporary “retro man” who doesn’t have a smartphone or use social media.

About his character, Lee Jun Young stated, “He’s a child who’s cussed about residing ‘retro’ amid fashionable occasions. You would possibly suppose that he’s somebody who’s behind the occasions, however he’s by no means uncomfortable. He has a severe character, so he will get alongside effectively with older folks. He likes to speak so much and likes retro issues and isn’t good at utilizing a smartphone. These issues are just like me, however I believe I’m rather less irritating than he’s. He’s been single his entire life, so viewers can look ahead to how he modifies when he meets a lady.”

“Please Don’t Meet Him” premieres on November 10 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

