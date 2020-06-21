Lee Jung Hyun Reveals Why Child Actress Lee Re Suddenly Got Shy Around “Peninsula” Co-Star Kang Dong Won

Lee Jung Hyun shared a cute story about little one actress Lee Re getting shy round their “Peninsula” co-star Kang Dong Won!

On the June 20 episode of KBS2’s selection program “I Like Films” (literal title), Kang Dong Won, Lee Jung Hyun, and Lee Re sat down for an interview about their upcoming movie “Peninsula.”

A sequel to the hit film “Prepare to Busan,” “Peninsula” takes place 4 years after the occasions of the unique movie, in a Korea that’s in ruins after being overrun by zombies.

As “Peninsula” has been invited to the 2021 Cannes Movie Competition, the actors hilariously pretended just like the interview was being held in France. When requested if that they had been anticipating the invite, Kang Dong Won replied, “For the reason that first movie had already been invited, I didn’t assume the sequel would even be invited. I don’t have big expectations.”

Lee Jung Hyun added, “I attempted to not stay up for it, in order that I wouldn’t be as disenchanted if it didn’t occur. After I heard that [we’d received an invite], I used to be so glad that I despatched our director a textual content. I additionally acquired many congratulatory messages, which made me glad as nicely.”

The interviewer commented that visually, the characters within the film look barely peculiar. Though he’s presently sporting a recent haircut, Kang Dong Won defined, “Everybody within the film has lengthy hair. As a result of [our characters] couldn’t go to the hairdresser.”

Lee Jung Hyun then jumped in to say, “Earlier, Lee Re and I had been speaking whereas consuming lunch and he or she talked about, ‘On set, I didn’t know that Kang Dong Won was this good-looking. However seeing him at present, he seems so cool that I really feel nervous [around him]. He actually seems like a celeb.’ That’s why she’s shy at present.”

As Lee Re adorably pleaded together with her to cease, Lee Jung Hyun jokingly requested her on-screen daughter, “Sorry, did Mother cross the road?”

Lee Re shyly defined, “To be trustworthy, I would get hate for this, however earlier than filming, I assumed, ‘Kang Dong Won? He’s not likely my fashion,’” making everybody giggle.

She continued, “However after seeing him in particular person, my very first thought was, ‘Kang Dong Won actually is Kang Dong Won.’ I lastly was capable of acknowledge Kang Dong Won’s charms.”

