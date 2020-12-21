Lee Jung Hyun Shares Thanks And Love To Women’ Generation’s Seohyun For Sending Gift To Film Set

Lee Jung Hyun obtained a present from Women’ Generation’s Seohyun!

On December 21, Lee Jung Hyun posted pictures on Instagram of herself in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by Seohyun to the set of her movie “Choice to Half Methods” (literal title). A banner on the truck from Seohyun reads, “To all of the solid and crew of ‘Choice to Half Methods,’ have a heat espresso and grasp in there right now too!” One other signal asks everybody to take excellent care of Lee Jung Hyun.

Lee Jung Hyun wrote within the caption, “Thanks a lot. Thanks to our Seohyun, all of the solid and crew have been heat and did effectively throughout filming.” She additionally added, “Our cutie. I like you.”

Lee Jung Hyun additionally despatched Seohyun a espresso truck to the set of her drama “Non-public Lives” this fall!

