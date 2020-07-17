Lee Jung Hyun Talks About Her First Impression Of Kang Dong Gained, Excitement For SSAK3’s Debut, And More

On July 16, Lee Jung Hyun sat down for an interview to advertise her new movie “Peninsula.”

“Peninsula” is the sequel to “Prepare to Busan” and takes place 4 years later, starring Kang Dong Gained, Lee Jung Hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, and extra. “Peninsula” lately achieved the very best variety of first-day moviegoers recorded by any movie since South Korea raised its COVID-19 menace alert degree in February.

Within the interview, Lee Jung Hyun thanked viewers for going to see the movie. She stated, “I used to be so joyful. So many individuals got here regardless of the present state of affairs. The film theaters are having a tough time proper now, so I used to be joyful to assume that our movie might be of some assist. We all the time fearful about whether or not individuals would come see the movie throughout COVID-19. We even requested the director if it was okay to launch the film. We didn’t know that so many individuals would come when it was launched, so thanks very a lot.”

About her character, Min Jung, she stated, “She’s a troublesome mother with a robust maternal love. Her combating energy comes from her maternal love, so I used to be drawn to the character. I additionally actually loved studying the script.”

Of her first impressions of her co-star, Kang Dong Gained, she stated, “He’s so cool. His proportions are so good that I believed, ‘Can he actually be human?’ No marvel everybody says, ‘Kang Dong Gained.’ After we began speaking collectively, I discovered that he’s so sort and respectful. He’s so sort and he thinks solely concerning the film.” She added with fun, “I don’t even assume he dates.”

She continued, “I spotted why his feminine followers like him a lot. I don’t assume I’ve ever see a nasty aspect of him. He’s very shy, however at different instances he looks like a prankster. He’s simply so, so sort. He doesn’t appear conscious of his stardom in any respect.”

About Lee Re and Lee Ye Gained, who performed her daughters, she stated, “I feel that little one actors now are totally different from little one actors of the previous. They have been so mature and good at adapting. At our first rehearsal collectively, they adopted me round and stated, ‘Mother, Mother.’ I used to be so impressed by their emotional appearing that I believed it could be good if I might have daughters like them.”

She continued, “It seems that Ye Gained’s mom is 2 years youthful than me. She’s a fan, so I feel she confirmed Ye Gained clips of me after I was a singer. I really feel like I do know Ye Gained rather well. She’s so cute. I feel Lee Re’s mother additionally informed her about me.”

Lee Jung Hyun was well-known for being a techno singer within the early 2000s. Through the interview, she talked about SSAK3, which is a “How Do You Play?” undertaking wherein Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain put together for their debut as a 90s-style co-ed group.

“I’ve been watching ‘How Do You Play?’ lately,” she stated. “I promoted across the identical time as Lee Hyori and Rain, so I used to be joyful to see them once more on TV. When Jung Ji Hoon [Rain]’s ‘Gang’ turned a belated hit, I used to be extra excited. It was a welcome sight to see Lee Hyori once more. It made me consider my days as a singer once more.”

She added, “I don’t have plans proper now to advertise as a singer. Earlier than the coronavirus, I did a live performance for 5000 individuals in China. I’d like to face on stage if I’ve the possibility. I’ll be recreating a few of my performances on ‘Grasp within the Home‘ this week.”

