Lee Jung Hyun Talks About Son Ye Jin, Lee Min Jung, And Oh Yoon Ah Tagging Along On Her Honeymoon

On the July 13 episode of “Grasp within the Home,” Lee Jung Hyun spoke about her associates tagging alongside on her honeymoon!

Throughout the newest broadcast of the SBS selection program, Lee Jung Hyun appeared because the present’s latest grasp. The singer and actress obtained married in April 2019 to an orthopedist three years her junior, and he or she later revealed that actress Son Ye Jin had accompanied her on her honeymoon.

Whereas the “Grasp within the Home” solid was serving to Lee Jung Hyun prepare dinner on the present, Lee Seung Gi introduced up her honeymoon and requested, “Did Son Ye Jin go together with you in your honeymoon?” Lee Jung Hyun defined, “I went to a spot close by first as a result of I had a film shoot there. Lee Min Jung, Oh Yoon Ah, and Son Ye Jin got here whereas we had been there, and we simply had enjoyable all night time lengthy.”

ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo turned to Lee Seung Gi and started to remark, “Wouldn’t visiting somebody throughout their honeymoon type of spoil the honeymoon?” whereas Lee Seung Gi jokingly interjected, “I heard that’s the worst?”

When requested if she had loved it, Lee Jung Hyun responded, “It was so good! They got here and even purchased me meals, and my husband is a fan of all my associates. It should’ve been so fascinating for him.”

Kim Dong Hyun jumped in to say, “What in case your husband introduced three associates in your honeymoon?” After hesitating for a fast second, Lee Jung Hyun hilariously answered, “I might hate it. Why would they comply with us there?”

Since Lee Jung Hyun had loved having her associates tag alongside, Shin Sung Rok jokingly instructed Lee Seung Gi, “While you get married, I’m going to comply with you too.” Cha Eun Woo joined in, “I’ll additionally be a part of you in your honeymoon. I’ll even purchase you a meal.” Kim Dong Hyun hilariously added, “Me too. Let’s go together with my spouse and my child. I’m certain your spouse will probably be a fan of ours.”

Lee Seung Gi then requested, “Out of the 5 of us, which member do you suppose would least need us all to come back on their honeymoon?” The solid members unanimously picked Yang Se Hyung, who instantly denied it, saying, “If my spouse agreed to it, I believe it’d be good.”

When requested if his brother Yang Se Chan may come as properly, Yang Se Hyung agreed, main Lee Seung Gi to remark, “If Se Chan goes, simply invite the entire ‘Working Man‘ solid, and let’s all go collectively.” Shin Sung Rok hilariously added, “It’s the SBS weekend selection program occasion!”

