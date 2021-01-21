Lee Jung Jae And Lee Elijah Meet Kwon Sang Woo And Jung Woo Sung In “Delayed Justice” As Their Characters In “Chief Of Employees”

On January 20, SBS launched stills of Lee Jung Jae and Lee Elijah’s particular look within the drama “Delayed Justice.”

Lee Jung Jae and Lee Elijah will likely be showing in “Delayed Justice” as Jang Tae Joon, a member of the Nationwide Meeting, and his advisor, Yoon Hye Received. These are their characters from the drama “Chief of Employees.” Kwak Jung Hwan, the director of “Delayed Justice,” additionally labored on “Chief of Employees.” Lee Jung Jae had been in talks to exchange Bae Sung Woo within the function of Park Sam Soo, however the function went to Jung Woo Sung, a detailed buddy of Lee Jung Jae, after Lee Jung Jae had schedule conflicts.

In the stills, Lee Jung Jae and Lee Elijah meet with Kwon Sang Woo (who performs the lawyer Park Tae Yong), Jung Woo Sung (who performs the reporter Park Sam Soo), and Kim Joo Hyun (who performs the rookie reporter Lee Yoo Kyung).

Spoilers

With simply two episodes left in its run, Kwon Sang Woo, Jung Woo Sung, and Kim Joo Hyun are in a race in opposition to time to disclose the reality behind Kim Kap Soo, the person behind the elite group. Though their tenacious investigation unearthed official paperwork concerning the trial transactions between Jo Sung Ha and Kim Kap Soo, a battle arose over their investigation strategies. Kwon Sang Woo, who had reached the bounds of what he might do, sought the assistance of prosecutors and despatched the paperwork to Jung Woong In, inflicting Jung Woo Sung to react in anger.

Amid this tense scenario, viewers are intrigued to search out out what function the Nationwide Meeting member and his advisor will play as they go to Kwon Sang Woo’s workplace. Lee Jung Jae greets Kwon Sang Woo with a straightforward smile that implies that he has a superb purpose for being there. He additionally shakes palms with Jung Woo Sung as Kim Joo Hyun seems shocked at what she hears.

A supply from the manufacturing employees acknowledged, “Nationwide Meeting member Lee Jung Jae and his advisor, Lee Elijah, who’re working to alter the world, will give a brand new turning level to the story of Kwon Sang Woo and Jung Woo Sung’s quest for justice. Please stay up for the transient however impactful look from the 2 actors, who’re assuming their roles as Jang Tae Joon and Yoon Hye Received as soon as once more.”

The following episode of “Delayed Justice” airs on January 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

Take a look at “Delayed Justice” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)