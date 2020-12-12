Lee Jung Jae In Talks To Replace Bae Sung Woo In “Delayed Justice”

Lee Jung Jae could also be taking up Bae Sung Woo’s position in “Delayed Justice.”

The drama is about two males representing victims who’re falsely accused. Kwon Sang Woo performs Park Tae Yong, a public defender with solely a highschool diploma, and Bae Sung Woo beforehand performed the unsophisticated however proficient journalist Park Sam Soo, who has a knack for writing.

On December 12, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Lee Jung Jae might be changing Bae Sung Woo within the drama. In response to the information, Lee Jung Jae’s company Artist Firm said, “We’re nonetheless in dialogue. Nothing has been determined but.”

Bae Sung Woo was booked for a DUI (driving beneath the affect) final month, and his driver’s license has been suspended. On December 11, the drama’s manufacturing workforce introduced his departure from the drama and shared new plans for filming and broadcast.

Lee Jung Jae and Bae Sung Woo are housed beneath the identical company.

