Lee Jung-jae, Star of The Squidward Game, Lands Lead Role in Upcoming Star Wars Series

After the great success of The Squid Game on Netflix, it seems that its leading actor, Lee Jung-jae, already has another great role to play. Deadline has revealed that to Star in Upcoming Star Wars Series, The Acolyte, on Disney+.

Deadline’s sources report that Lee Jung-jae has been cast as the main male character for the Star Wars: The Acolyte series., alongside Amanda Steinberg, who will play the lead female character in the series. Jodie Turner-Smith also confirmed her presence recently.

No further details have been released. about the character that Lee Jung-jae will play in Star Wars: The Acolyte, which will be set in the final days of the High Republic era. We don’t know much about this series that will be broadcast on Disney +, but it is likely that by its title it refers to an acolyte, that is, a person with the power of the Force who learns from a Sith Lord.

A few months ago we learned more about Star Wars: The Acolyte and its setting a hundred years before the events of The Phantom Menace, bringing some unofficial “legends” to the narrative canon of the franchise.

Lee Jung-jae rose to fame thanks to his leading role in Netflix’s The Squid Game, which today continues to be the most successful series in the history of the popular platform. Not even the fourth season of Stranger Things could with the incredible figures of this Korean series, which has already confirmed a second season.