Lee Jung Jae To Make Special Appearance In Jung Woo Sung’s Drama “Delayed Justice” As His “Chief Of Employees” Character

Lee Jung Jae might be making a particular look in SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama “Delayed Justice”!

The drama is about two males representing victims who’re falsely accused. Kwon Sang Woo performs Park Tae Yong, a public defender with solely a highschool diploma, and Jung Woo Sung performs the unsophisticated however gifted journalist Park Sam Soo who has a knack for writing. Park Sam Soo was beforehand performed by Bae Sung Woo.

Based on a supply from “Delayed Justice,” Lee Jung Jae might be filming for his particular look on January 12. Lee Jung Jae might be starring because the nationwide assemblyman Jang Tae Joon, which was his function within the JTBC drama “Chief of Employees.” Lee Jung Jae had labored with the director Kwak Jung Hwan of “Delayed Justice” prior to now by way of “Chief of Employees” and “Chief of Employees 2.”

Beforehand, Lee Jung Jae was additionally in talks to switch Bae Sung Woo’s function of Park Sam Soo in “Delayed Justice” following Bae Sung Woo’s DUI (driving beneath the affect) incident. Nonetheless, resulting from difficulties with scheduling, Jung Woo Sung was confirmed as an alternative for the function. Though Lee Jung Jae was unable to hitch, he’ll be supporting the drama by way of his particular look. All three actors are housed beneath Artist Firm.

Jung Woo Sung and Lee Jung Jae are additionally recognized to be very shut mates. The 2 starred within the 1999 movie “Metropolis of the Rising Solar” collectively, and it was not too long ago confirmed that Jung Woo Sung could be becoming a member of Lee Jung Jae in his upcoming movie “Hunt” (literal title).

Jung Woo Sung might be starring as Park Sam Soo beginning with episode 17, which is able to air on January 15 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with “Delayed Justice” beneath:

