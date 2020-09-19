Lee Kerslake Lifeless: Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Drummer Was 73

Lee Kerslake, finest generally known as the longtime drummer of rock band Uriah Heep and for taking part in on two Ozzy Osbourne albums, has died of prostate most cancers. He was 73.

Former Uriah Heep keyboardist Ken Hensley confirmed Kerslake’s dying on his Fb fan web page, writing: “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Lee Kerslake, my buddy of 55 years and one of the best drummer I ever performed with, misplaced his battle with most cancers at 03:30 this morning. He died peacefully, reward The Lord, however he might be terribly missed.”

Kerslake started drumming for Uriah Heep in 1971, and went on to document a complete of 17 studio albums with the band. He met Ozzy Osbourne in 1980 and was featured on Osbourne’s first two solo information, “Blizzard of Ounces” and “Diary of a Madman,” along with 1980’s “Reside EP” and segments of the 1987 “Tribute” dwell album.

Kerslake was born on April 16, 1947 in Dorset, England and started taking part in drums on the age of 11. After taking part in with bands corresponding to The Gods, Toe Fats and Nationwide Head Band within the late ’60s, he joined Uriah Heep and first appeared on their 1972 album “Demons and Wizards.” Kerslake departed Uriah Heep in 1978 and fashioned the band Blizzard of Ounces with Osbourne, bassist Bob Daisley and guitarist Randy Rhoads, though administration quickly rebranded the band as Osbourne’s solo mission.

Nonetheless, Kerslake’s stint with Osbourne led to 1981 when he left to care for his sick mom. He then rejoined Uriah Heep in 1982 to document their comeback album “Abominog,” and remained with the group till 2007.

In 1998, Kerslake and Daisley filed a lawsuit towards Osbourne and his spouse Sharon, claiming that they weren’t given sufficient royalties or songwriting credit score for his or her work on “Blizzard of Ounces” and “Diary of a Madman.” In response, Osbourne eliminated their performances from the 2002 reissues of the albums and had them re-recorded. The lawsuit was later dismissed in 2003.

Kerslake retired in 2007 because of well being issues, though he continued to work on his personal solo mission. He revealed in 2018 that he had been identified with terminal prostate most cancers and informed Osbourne that his closing want was to obtain the platinum certifications for “Blizzard of Ounces” and “Diary of a Madman,” which Osbourne granted. His closing efficiency was on Dec. 14, 2018, when he joined Uriah Heep onstage in London to carry out “Woman in Black.”

Kerslake is survived by his spouse, Sue.