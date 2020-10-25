Lee Kun-hee Lifeless: Samsung Chairman Was 78

Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung Electronics who reworked the corporate into the world’s largest producer of smartphones, reminiscence chips and televisions, has died. He was 78.

Samsung introduced in an announcement that Lee died on Sunday, although an actual trigger was not given. A coronary heart assault that Lee suffered in 2014 had saved him incessantly hospitalized and he was additionally handled for lung most cancers within the Nineties, in line with the New York Occasions.

“Chairman Lee was a real visionary who reworked Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from an area enterprise,” Samsung’s assertion stated. “His legacy will probably be eternal.”

Lee was born on Jan. 9, 1942 in Daegu, which was situated in Japanese-occupied Korea on the time. He graduated from Tokyo’s Waseda College in 1965 with a level in economics, and pursued a grasp’s diploma in enterprise administration at George Washington College in Washington, D.C., although he didn’t graduate.

Lee turned the chairman of Samsung in 1987 after the loss of life of his father, Lee Byung-chul, who based the conglomerate in 1938. After taking up, Lee Kun-hee labored to technologically advance the corporate, and by the early ’90s, Samsung had grow to be a pacesetter in reminiscence chips, passing different American and Japanese firms.

From there, Samsung additionally excelled in flat-screen televisions and was on the forefront of the transformation of cell telephones into high-tech computing machines. Lee was chairman of Samsung Group till 1998, then changing into chairman and chief government of Samsung Electronics till 2008. He remained chairman of Samsung Electronics from 2010 till his loss of life, along with his son, Lee Jae-yon, taking up as the general public face of the corporate.

As Samsung turned a powerhouse in South Korea’s economic system and a world drive, Lee turned the nation’s richest man. Nevertheless, his life was not with out controversy. In 1996, Lee was convicted for bribing South Korea’s president, however was pardoned. And, in 2008, he was discovered responsible of tax evasion however was pardoned as soon as once more.

Lee was a movie lover, and as soon as met with Steven Spielberg about presumably investing in a film studio, although Lee and his counterparts spent the dinner speaking about their very own enterprise. Spielberg later instructed Time Journal of the assembly: “I believed to myself, ‘How are they going to know something in regards to the movie enterprise after they’re so obsessive about semiconductors?’”

Along with his son, Lee is survived by his spouse, Hong Ra-hee; daughters Boo-jin and Search engine optimisation-hyun; sisters Sook-hee, Quickly-hee, Deok-hee and Myung-hee; and 7 grandchildren.