Lee Kwang Soo And “Running Man” Top Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama TV Appearances & Shows After News Of His Departure

Lee Kwang Soo and “Running Man” topped this week’s lists of the most buzzworthy non-drama TV shows and appearances!

Good Data Corporation has published its latest rankings of the non-drama TV shows and appearances that generated the most buzz over the past week. The company determines each week’s rankings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media posts about non-drama TV shows that are currently airing or set to air soon.

After announcing his departure from the popular SBS variety show “Running Man” last week, Lee Kwang Soo shot up 104 spots in the rankings to take No. 1 on the list of most buzzworthy non-drama cast members for the week of April 26 to May 2. “Running Man” also rose to the top of this week’s list of most buzzworthy non-drama TV shows.

The top 10 non-drama TV shows that generated the most buzz in the fifth week of April are as follows:

SBS’s “Running Man” Channel A’s “Steel Unit” MBC’s “How Do You Play?” Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War” MBC’s “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”) tvN’s “Amazing Saturday” JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” TV Chosun’s “Love Call Center” tvN’s “You Quiz on the Block” SBS’s “Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant”

Meanwhile, the top 10 non-drama TV appearances that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lee Kwang Soo (SBS’s “Running Man”) ITZY (JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything”) Jo Bo Ah (tvN’s “Unexpected Business”) Jung In Sun (SBS’s “Baek Jong Won’s Alley Restaurant”) Park Na Rae (MBC’s “Home Alone”) Jo In Sung (tvN’s “Unexpected Business”) Im Young Woong (TV Chosun’s “Love Call Center”) Stray Kids (Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War”) Yoo Jae Suk (MBC’s “How Do You Play?”) BTOB (Mnet’s “Kingdom: Legendary War”)

