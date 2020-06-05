Lee Kwang Soo And Son Ho Jun Amusingly Compete To Be Cha Seung Won’s Helper On “Three Meals A Day”

On the June 5 broadcast of tvN’s “Three Meals a Day,” Lee Kwang Soo appeared as a visitor.

Whereas forged members Cha Seung Received, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Jun made breakfast, they watched for the boat Lee Kwang Soo was on. Cha Seung Received commented, “I’ll must make Kwang Soo do the dishes as quickly as he will get right here.” When Lee Kwang Soo arrived, Cha Seung Received additionally received him to make the fireplace.

After consuming the kimchi fried rice with pork stomach that Cha Seung Received made him, Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Hae Jin went right down to the water to examine on their fish traps. Cha Seung Received silently joined them later, spreading out his yoga mat and starting to stretch.

Watching him, Lee Kwang Soo hilariously commented, “Are you doing yoga? I believed you have been bowing right down to the ocean.”

For dinner, they determined to fry the 2 chickens Lee Kwang Soo introduced with him. With Lee Kwang Soo taking on Son Ho Jun’s ordinary function as Cha Seung Won’s helper, Son Ho Jun appeared a bit of disenchanted. The manufacturing director (PD) jokingly commented, “Moderately than feeling comfy that you don’t have any work to do, it feels such as you’ve been pushed to the aspect,” with the actor responding, “Isn’t it bizarre?”

Lee Kwang Soo started having hassle opening the salt, main Son Ho Jun to instantly rise up and assist him. Lee Kwang Soo expressed embarrassment that Son Ho Jun was finishing duties so shortly and hilariously exclaimed, “Aren’t you guys being method too territorial?”

The 2 continued with their little competitors when Cha Seung Received requested Son Ho Jun for some peeled garlic. Son Ho Jun immediately started peeling the garlic when he dropped one on the bottom, permitting Lee Kwang Soo to remark, “You’re so accident-prone. Now I’ll have to scrub all this up.”

“Three Meals a Day” airs each Friday at 9:10 p.m. KST.

