Lee Kwang Soo Confirmed To Be 2nd Guest On New “Three Meals A Day” Season

Lee Kwang Soo might be showing as a visitor on the brand new season of tvN’s “Three Meals a Day!”

“Three Meals a Day” is a well-liked selection present format pioneered by PD Na Younger Suk through which a gaggle of celebrities heads to the countryside with a purpose to harvest and cook dinner their very own meals. The present has filmed in many various areas, however the upcoming season would be the fifth “Fishing Village” version of the present.

The brand new season stars Cha Seung Gained, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Jun. Actress Gong Hyo Jin was lately introduced as the primary visitor.

On Might 1, media shops started reporting that Lee Kwang Soo can be the subsequent visitor on the present. The actor lately labored with Cha Seung Gained on the film “Sinkhole.” This can even be a range present reunion between Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Hae Jin, who final met on “Operating Man” 4 years in the past.

Later that day, Lee Kwang Soo’s company, King Kong by Starship, confirmed, “Lee Kwang Soo might be showing on ‘Three Meals a Day.’ Please tune in to the published to see the precise particulars.”

Are you excited to see Lee Kwang Soo attempt his hand at fishing and cooking?

The brand new season of “Three Meals a Day” premieres on Might 1 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, you may try the “Seaside Ranch” version of “Three Meals a Day” under!

High Left Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews